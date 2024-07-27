3. JT 107: Im Fadenkreuz

Posted on 2024-07-27 by Mathias Broeckers
Das Attentat auf Donald Trump ist selbst zwei Wochen nach der Tat nicht aufgeklärt. Ein Attentäter, der zwar von vielen Passanten gesehen wird, aber nicht vom Secret Service? Kann das sein? Das sind nicht die einzigen Ungereimtheiten bei diesem Anschlag. Und wie geht es jetzt weiter? All das und mehr jetzt im 3. Jahrtausend.
Mathias Broeckers

