Dylan on JFK: “Murder Most Foul”

“This is my simple homage to the Master.

And his cosmic timing – delivering a poignant elegy for a generation that is dying just now.

Talkin’ bout My Generation (The Who). And talk about Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

He called out the warmongers when he was a twenty-something.

Now he’s calling out JFK’s killers when he’s 78.

Full circle – with his voice clear as a mountain stream.

A few clues. There are echoes of Walt Whitman and Ginsberg’s “Howl”, of course.

But the cllncher is the Wolf Man. Not the DJ. But a terse reference to Timber Wolf.

Timber Wolf was the CIA code name for Daddy Bush, who was in it as deep as the sinister Allen Dulles.