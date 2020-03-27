Dylan on JFK: “Murder Most Foul”

“What is the truth, and where did it go?
Ask Oswald and Ruby; they oughta know
“Shut your mouth,” said the wise old owl
Business is business, and it’s a murder most foul”
Bob Dylan hat nach acht Jahren wieder einen Song veröffentlicht, eine wunderschöne 17-minütige Ballade über den Mord an JFK. Hier die Lyrics des singenden Nobelpreisträgers und hier das Buch zum Thema.
PS: Pepe Escobar schreibt dazu:
“This is my simple homage to the Master.
And his cosmic timing – delivering a poignant elegy for a generation that is dying just now.
Talkin’ bout My Generation (The Who). And talk about Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.
He called out the warmongers when he was a twenty-something.
Now he’s calling out JFK’s killers when he’s 78.
Full circle – with his voice clear as a mountain stream.
A few clues. There are echoes of Walt Whitman and Ginsberg’s “Howl”, of course.
But the cllncher is the Wolf Man. Not the DJ. But a terse reference to Timber Wolf.
Timber Wolf was the CIA code name for Daddy Bush, who was in it as deep as the sinister Allen Dulles.
“When I Paint My Masterpiece” was always one of Dylan’s best songs. That’s what “Murder Most Foul” is: the Masterpiece:
