3JT #58: Zensur-Kultur

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 0 Comment
Triumph der Demokratie – Joe Biden ist Präsident. Jetzt wird alles wieder gut! Außerdem: Endlich Zensur – der Meinungskorridor wird jetzt desinfiziert. Und wie geht’s weiter mit Julian Assange? Über all das und mehr sprechen die Journalisten Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers in Ausgabe #58 des 3. Jahrtausends!

