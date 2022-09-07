3.JT #82: Gas aus

Nun ist es also soweit: Die Russen haben uns den Gashahn zugedreht und wollen ihn so schnell auch nicht wieder aufmachen. Aber unsere Politiker haben ja sicherlich einen genialen Plan, wie wir ohne russisches Gas durch den Winter kommen, nicht wahr? Außerdem: Wie läuft der Krieg in der Ukraine wirklich? Was steckt hinter den Skandalen bei der ARD? Und was gibt’s Neues von Julian Assange? Über all das und mehr berichten Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers in Ausgabe #82 des 3. Jahrtausends.
