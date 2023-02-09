3.JT 88: Nord State Terror

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 0 Comment
Jetzt ist es raus: Hinter dem Anschlag auf die Nord Stream Pipelines stecken die USA. Dass einiges darauf hindeutet, haben wir schon vor Monaten berichtet. Doch nun hat der legendäre amerikanische Investigativjournalist Seymour Hersh seine Recherche vorgelegt, wie der Anschlag geplant und durchgeführt wurde. Und was sagen deutsche Regierung und Medien dazu? Nichts. Über diesen Skandal reden wir jetzt,in Ausgabe #88 des 3. Jahrtausends.
, , , , ,
Mathias Broeckers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.