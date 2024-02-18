The Great WeSet: “Kriegstrommeln in München”

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 0 Comment

Im Manova-Exklusivgespräch diskutiert Walter van Rossum mit dem Publizisten Mathias Bröckers, der Politologin Ulrike Guérot und dem Oberstleutnant a. D. Jürgen Rose über die Kriegseuphorie im Vorfeld der 60. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz.

, , ,
Mathias Broeckers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *