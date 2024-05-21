2 Comments

  1. Mein Vorschlag zu der eskalierenden Situation in der Ukraine:
    Wir verweigern als Bürgerinnen und Bürger den Kriegsdienst.
    Der „Operationsplan Deutschland“ erzählt uns, dass die „Verteidigung“ Deutschlands nur „gesamtstaatlich“ zu bewältigen sei, dass zivile und militärische „Verteidigung“ nicht zu trennen sind. Wir müssen im nächsten Krieg also alle ran!

    Deshalb macht eine Kriegsdienstverweigerung von uns allen Sinn.

  2. Apropos Messers Schneide

    Eine senkrecht stehende Dolchklinge
    auf deren Spitze
    sich ein Einradfahrer wiederfindet
    und ganz verblüfft umsieht

    In diese nonduale Position
    über den zwei Schneiden
    die es überall und allerorten gibt
    müssen Menschen einreifen

    Sonst kann weder
    Frieden sich
    noch Leben Sinn
    ergeben

