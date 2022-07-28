3JT #81: GasLighting

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers
Wir leben in irren Zeiten – oder werden wir irre gemacht? Bald gehen bei uns die Lichter aus und die Außenministerin und der Verfassungsschutz befürchten Volksaufstände. Ist daran schon wieder Putin schuld?
Außerdem: Eine Stiftung betreibt mit Staatsgeldern sogenannte „Gegneranalyse“ und hat alternative Medien im Fadenkreuz. In der Ukraine ist ein Geheimdienstplot aufgeflogen. Und was gibt es Neues von Julian Assange? Über all das und mehr berichten Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers in Ausgabe #81 des 3. Jahrtausends!
  3. Neben Franz Six, Mahnke, gabs ja noch Günter Hellwing, der 1954 zum Tode verurteilt wurde von einem Militärgericht in Marseille für seine Taten als Chef der Gestapo in Marseille. 1958 saß eben diese Person im Bundesvorstand der SPD!

