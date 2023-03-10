3.JT #89: Roter Hering

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 1 Comment
Endlich: Der Nord Stream Anschlag ist geklärt. Die Attentäter kamen nicht vom US-Geheimdienst, sondern aus der Ukraine. Kann das sein? Wir haben da unsere Zweifel. Außerdem: China macht Ernst – im Umgang mit den USA zieht Peking die Samthandschuhe aus. Worauf muss sich die Welt einstellen? Und: Die Pfizer-Akten: Ein Expertenteam hat freigeklagte interne Dokumente des Covid-Impfstoffherstellers analysiert und kommt zu erschreckenden Ergebnissen. Über all das und mehr berichten Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers in Das 3. Jahrtausend #89.

 
 
 
 

Mathias Broeckers

