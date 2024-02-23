3.JT #101: PALÄO-INKLUSION

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 1 Comment
Im Fall von Wikileaks-Gründer Julian Assange gab es einen wichtigen Gerichtsprozess. Worum ging’s da und wie ist es gelaufen? Außerdem: Die Welt trauert um den verstorbenen Kreml-Kritiker Alexei Nawalni. Die Todesursache ist noch unklar, aber der Täter steht schon fest. Der Ukraine-Krieg scheint verloren – jetzt wollen deutsche Politiker den Krieg nach Russland tragen. Ernsthaft? Wer sowas kritisiert, könnte in Deutschland bald Probleme kriegen. All das und noch viel mehr besprechen Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers im 3. Jahrtausend #101.
Mathias Broeckers

1 Comment

  1. Was!? der Typ mit dem breiten Schädel hat rausgefunden, das Julian Lassange ein Alien ist? und zwar einer aus der Führungsebene? so wie mein Nachbar?

    das ist ja unglaublich. Ich hab meinen Nachbarn angerufen und gefragt, ob das sein kann. Er hat es auch bestätigt. Lassange so wie Nawalny waren Aliens einer bestimmten Führer-Kaste. Also so wie ich als Mensch. Alien-Elite wie man so schön sagt.

    Da hat Breitschädel auf jeden Fall tolle Arbeit geleistet. Hut ab, kann man da nur sagen

