European Crash Test

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers / 0 Comment
 
Die Europawahl ist gelaufen und jetzt wird alles anders – nicht! Denn Deutschland steht vor dem Abgrund, meint der Chef der Börse. Außerdem: Die ungeschwärzten RKI-Akten zeigen das ganze Ausmaß der staatlichen Willkür. Im Gaza-Streifen geht das Massaker ungestört weiter, aber in unseren Medien erfahren wir darüber genauso wenig wie über die Eskalation im Ukraine Krieg. Und es gibt wieder was zu gewinnen. All das und noch viel mehr besprechen Robert Fleischer, Dirk Pohlmann und Mathias Bröckers im 3. Jahrtausend #105.


*

Wenn Sie die Arbeit an diesem Blog unterstützen wollen: kaufen, empfehlen, verschenken Sie meine Bücher. Vielen Dank!

Erschienen am 10. Juni 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 



Mathias Bröckers: Inspiration – Konspiration – Evolution. Gesammelte Berichte aus dem Überall, Fifty-Fifty (Juni 2024), 464 Seiten, 30 Euro

Mathias Bröckers: JFK -Staatsstreich in Amerika, Westend  (Oktober 2023), 304 Seiten, 14 Euro

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mathias Bröckers : Vom Ende der unipolaren Welt, ‎ Fifty-Fifty (Oktober 2022),  288 Seiten, 20 Euro

, , , , , , , ,
Mathias Broeckers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *