3. JT #99: DER WESTEN HAT FERTIG

Posted on by Mathias Broeckers
Im Jahr 2024 verschieben sich die geopolitischen Machtverhältnisse weiter. Israel wird vor dem internationalen Gerichtshof in Den Haag wegen Völkermord angeklagt und die Unterstützung für das Land bröckelt. Wie sieht die Zukunft im Nahen Osten aus? Außerdem: Der Krieg in der Ukraine ist für den Westen verloren, auch wenn es die meisten noch nicht einsehen wollen. Was kommt danach? Und: Der Kampf um die Freiheit von Wikileaks Gründer Julian Assange spitzt sich zu. All das und mehr in der 99. Folge des 3. Jahrtausend. Alle Links zur Sendung auf Exomagazin
